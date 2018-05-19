World Premiere Of Silent Film At Mystic-Noank Library

A silent movie filmed in Connecticut and Rhode Island premieres May 25 at 6 p.m. at the Mystic and Noank Library.

“Silent Times,” directed by Christopher Annino, is set in a small New England town in the 1920s and tells the story of a crook-turned-theater owner.

A news release from the production company, Tag Team Friendship Productions LLC, states “the film is a loving homage to the silent films of the 1920s and 30s,” which features characters based on legends such as Charlie Chaplin, Annie Oakley, Buster Keaton, Orson Welles, Keystone Cops and Gypsy Rose Lee.

Admission is $5. The premiere will be a fundraiser for the Andrea Tegan Post Memorial Fund, which helps artists who are struggling financially. The library is at 40 Library St. in Mystic. An afterparty will be held at The Jealous Monk, 27 Coogan Blvd. in Mystic. mysticnoanklibrary.org/.