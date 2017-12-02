Yiddish Classic 'The Light Ahead' At University Of Hartford

To celebrate the start of Hanukkah, the University of Hartford will present a screening of a classic Yiddish-language movie on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

“The Light Ahead (Fishke der Krumer),” from 1939, tells the story of two young lovers who want to flee poverty for the big city of Odessa. They are helped by a bookseller from their shtetl. Edgar Ulmer’s film is based on the story by Mendele Mokher Seforim and features a cast from New York’s Artef and Yiddish Art Theaters.

The event is sponsored by the Maurice Greenberg Center for Judaic Studies. Showtime is at 12:15 p.m. in the Wilde Auditorium in Harry Jack Gray Center on the campus at 335 Bloomfield Ave. Admission is free.