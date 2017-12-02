LGBT Biopic 'Tom Of Finland' At Cinestudio

Cinestudio, the art-house theater at 300 Summit St. at Trinity College in Hartford, has two unique offerings this week: one an homage to a pioneering homoerotic artist, the other a comedy about communism. The theater also will show a classic comedy in a late-night screening.

From Sunday to Thursday, Dec. 10 to 14, “Tom of Finland” will be shown. The biopic tells the story of Touko Laaksonen, a WWII vet who returns home to Finland to find repression of gays rampant. He takes refuge in his studio creating homoerotic art, which becomes legendary. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. daily, with a 5 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

“Young Marx” will be shown Thursday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. The National Theatre Live production will be broadcast live from the Bridge Theatre in London. It tells the story of Karl Marx when he lived in London, broke and paranoid about everyone zeroing in on him. The show will be repeated on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m.

On Friday, Dec. 8, at 10:30 p.m., Emma Stone stars in “Easy A,” a 2010 comic drama about a teenager who is rumored to be promiscuous, so she decides to let the rumor run rampant and see what happens. The story is inspired by Nathaniel Hawthorne’s “The Scarlet Letter.”

Admission is $10, $8 seniors and students, $7 Friends of Cinestudio. cinestudio.org.