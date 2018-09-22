Middletown International Film Festival Runs Through November

The 10th annual Common Ground Annual Middletown International Film Festival runs Oct. 2 to Nov. 26, showing a variety of films from around the world, with film experts giving presentations. All screenings are on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

The festival is a collaboration among Middlesex Community College, Wesleyan University and Russell Library and is sponsored by Connecticut Humanities. Here’s the lineup and the venues:

Oct. 2: “The Insult,” a 2017 Lebanese story about two men whose conflict goes all the way to court. Russell Library, 123 Broad St. The speaker is Wesleyan religion Proffessor Peter Gottschalk.

Oct. 9: “Kills on Wheels,” a 2016 Hungarian action comedy about a hit man in a wheelchair. Wesleyan University Center for Film Studies, 301 Washington Terrace. The speaker is Máté Vincze, the director of the Hungarian Cultural Center in New York City.

Oct. 16: “Drunktown’s Finest,” the 2014 Native American drama about three people trying to escape the reservation. At Wesleyan. The speaker is Navajo filmmaker Sarah Del Seronde.

Oct. 23: “White Sun,” a 2016 adventure set in post-civil war Nepal. Middlesex Community College Chapman Hall, 100 Training Hill Road. The speaker is Indira Karamcheti, associate professor of American Studies at Wesleyan.

Oct. 30: “Santa & Andres,” a 2016 Cuban story about a country girl and her gay friend. At Middlesex. The speaker is Victor Triay, a professor of history at Middlesex.

Nov. 6: “Amerika Square,” a 2017 Greek drama about refugees and immigration. At Russell Library. Speaker is TBA. russelllibrary.org.