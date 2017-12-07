'MeshugaNutcracker!' At Cinemark

Hanukkah and Christmas are linked forever for both being festival holidays happening in December. So it’s only natural that Jewish artists would someday co-opt a classic Christmas celebration to tell their own story.

“The MeshugaNutcracker! A Chanukah Musical” adapts Tchaikovsky’s traditional “Nutcracker” score for klezmer musicians, adding lyrics that tell the story of Judah Maccabee, accounts of perseverance during the Holocaust and the first Chanukah in the new state of Israel. The film will be shown Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. at Cinemark Enfield, inside the mall, and Cinemark North Haven, 550 Universal Drive. Admission is $15, $14 seniors and students, $13 children. fathomevents.com.