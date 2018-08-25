Marvel Superhero, 'Harry Potter' Movies Re-Released

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – the highest-grossing film franchise of all time – Marvel Studios is re-releasing all 20 superhero movies in the series from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6 in IMAX at AMC theaters nationwide, including AMC Plainville, 220 New Britain Ave., and AMC Danbury, 61 Eagle Road.

Another popular film series that AMC is resurrecting is “Harry Potter.” On Sundays from Sept. 2 to 23, the cinema chain will re-release all eight films for one-time-only screenings at both Plainville and Danbury theaters. amctheatres.com.

The Marvel Schedule

(At both theaters unless otherwise noted.)

“Iron Man,” Aug. 30 at 12:30 p.m. (Plainville) and 1:15 p.m. (Danbury); and Sept. 4 at 12:30 p.m. (Plainville) and 1 p.m. (Danbury).

“The Incredible Hulk,” Aug. 30 at 3:45 p.m. (Plainville) and 4:15 p.m. (Danbury).

“Iron Man 2,” Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.

“Thor,” Aug. 30 at 10:15 p.m. (Plainville) and 10 p.m. (Danbury).

“Captain America: The First Avenger,” Aug. 31 at 12:30 p.m. (Plainville) and 1 p.m. (Danbury).

“The Avengers,” Aug. 31 at 3:45 p.m. (Plainville) and 4 p.m. (Danbury); and Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. (Plainville) and 4:30 p.m. (Danbury).

“Iron Man 3,” Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. (Plainville) and 7:15 p.m. (Danbury).

“Thor: The Dark World,” Aug. 31 at 10:15 p.m.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” Sept. 1 at 12:30 p.m.

“Guardians of the Galaxy,” Sept. 1 at 3:45 p.m.

“Avengers: Age of Ultron,” Sept. 1 at 6:45 p.m. (Danbury).

“Ant-Man,” Sept. 1 at 10:15 p.m. (Plainville) and 10 p.m. (Danbury).

“Captain America: Civil War,” Sept. 2 at 12:30 p.m.; and Sept. 5 at 3:45 p.m. (Plainville) and 1 p.m. (Danbury).

“Doctor Strange,” Sept. 2 at 4 p.m.; and Sept. 4 at 10:15 p.m. (Plainville).

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 2,” Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. (Plainville) and 6:45 p.m. (Danbury); and Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m. (Plainville).

“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” Sept. 2 at 10:15 p.m. (Plainville) and 10 p.m. (Danbury); and Sept. 4 at 3:45 p.m. (Plainville) and 4 p.m. (Danbury).

“Thor: Ragnarok,” Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m. (Plainville); and noon (Danbury).

“Black Panther,” Sept. 3 at 3:45 p.m. (Plainville) and 3 p.m. (Danbury); and Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. (Plainville) and 7:15 p.m. (Danbury).

“Avengers: Infinity War,” Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. (Plainville) and 6:15 p.m. (Danbury); and Sept. 5 at 10:15 p.m. (Plainville) and 7:45 p.m. (Danbury).

“Ant-Man and the Wasp,” Sept. 3 at 10:30 p.m. (Plainville) and 9:45 p.m. (Danbury).

‘Harry Potter’ Schedule

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone,” Sept. 2 at 2 p.m.; “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.; “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” Sept. 9 at 2 p.m.; “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.; “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” Sept. 16 at 2 p.m.; “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.; “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I,” Sept. 23 at 2 p.m.; “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II,” Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.