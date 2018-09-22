You Choose The Winner At CT Screenings Of Manhattan Short Film Festival

The Manhattan Short Film Festival, an evening of short films that are shown worldwide, where audience members choose the winners, will be shown in five locations in Connecticut from Sept. 28 to Oct. 7.

Middletown International Film Festival Runs Through November »

One of the films this year, “Home Shopper,” is directed by “Slumdog Millionaire” star Dev Patel. Other films are “Baghead” by Alberto Corredor Marina; “Fire in Cardboard City” by Phil Brough; “Her” by More Raca; “Two Strangers Who Meet Five Times” by Marcus Markou; “Someone” by Marco Gadge; “Churchotage” by Barnabas Toth; “Fauve” by Jeremy Comte and “Lacrimosa” by Tanja Mauiritsch.

They will be shown as a group Friday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. at The Palace Theatre, 165 Main St. in Danbury; Sunday, Sept. 30, at 3 p.m. at Garde Arts Center, 325 State St. in New London; Thursday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 7, at noon at Bank Street Theatre, 46 Bank St. in New Milford; Friday and Saturday, Oct. 5 and 6, at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 6 and 7, at 2 p.m. at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 600 Main St. in Hartford; and Sunday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. at The Fairfield Theatre. Admission varies by theater. manhattanshort.com.