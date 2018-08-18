'The Maltese Falcon' At NBMAA

Some people will do just about anything to get their hands on a precious piece of art.

The New Britain Museum of American Art, which houses countless precious pieces, will show a film classic on Thursday, Aug. 23, about a group of these ruthless people.

“The Maltese Falcon” stars Humphrey Bogart as San Francisco detective Sam Spade who is asked by a beautiful client (Mary Astor) to find her sister, who has run off with a man. Spade eventually realizes that he is being used for an entirely different reason.

The legendary 1941 movie, based on the book by Dashiell Hammett, is considered the first important work in the genre of film noir. It is also the first screen teaming of Bogart, Sydney Greenstreet and Peter Lorre, who also starred together in “Casablanca” and “Passage to Marseiille.”

It will be shown at 1 p.m. at the museum at 56 Lexington St. Admission to the film is free with admission to the museum, which is $15, $12 seniors, $10 youths and students, free for 12 and younger. nbmaa.org.