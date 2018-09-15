Modern-Day 'Little Women' In Pre-Release Screenings

A new adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel “Little Women” is opening in theaters next week.

Parents Television Council, a conservative activist group which advocates for wholesome images in film and TV, is hosting pre-release screenings of the film on Monday, Sept. 24 at Cinemark Buckland Hills at 99 RedStone Road in Manchester, and the Cinemark theater at 864 Riverdale St. in West Springfield, Mass.

“Little Women,” co-produced by the Christian-oriented Paulist Productions, stars Lea Thompson (“Back to the Future”) as Marmee, the mother of four teen girls. Alcott’s novel was set just after the American Civil War. This version is a modern-day retelling of the story.

The movie is not to be confused with the “Little Women” that was shown on “Masterpiece Theater” last year. It also is not to be confused with the “Little Women” that will be released next year, which will star Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep and Timothée Chalamet. Both of those films are set in the novel’s original era.

Showtime for both screenings is 7 p.m. Admission is $12. Tickets can be purchased at littlewomen.parentstv.org.