‘Life on Parole,” a PBS Frontline documentary about Connecticut's efforts to change parole laws and curb recidivism, will be shown in a free screening on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at Hartford Public Library, 500 Main St.

The event is presented by the Institute for Municipal & Regional Policy at Central Connecticut State University, the UConn Humanities Institute and Hartford Listens. Admission is free to the show. The film will be followed by a Q&A with the producer.