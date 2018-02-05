LGBT Film 'Freak Show' At Cinestudio

Cinestudio’s Second Thursdays monthly series of LGBT-friendly films continues on Feb. 8 with a comic drama about a fearless teen boy.

“Freak Show” tells the story of Billy (Alex Lawther), who is considered an outsider at his ultraconservative high school, so he decides to buck the system in an unusual way: by running for homecoming queen. The film, which also stars Abigail Breslin, AnnaSophia Robb, Bette Midler, John McEnroe and transgender icon Laverne Cox, will be shown at 7:30 p.m. at the theater on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford. Admission is $10, $8 seniors and students, $7 Friends of Cinestudio. cinestudio.org.