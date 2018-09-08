'Morazán,' LGBT Drama 'Evening Shadows' At Cinestudio

Many places in the world have a lot of catching up to do in the matter of gay rights. A movie showing in a one-time-only screening at Cinestudio in Hartford is set in one of these places.

“Evening Shadows” tells the story of Kartik, who comes out of the closet to his mother, who lives in a small town in southern India. Raised in a conservative society, she doesn’t know a lot about homosexuality or where to turn to for advice.

The movie, in Hindi with subtitles, is part of Cinestudio’s Second Thursday series of LGBT-themed film screenings. It will be shown Thursday, Sept. 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the theater at 300 Summit St. at Trinity College in Hartford.

Also showing at Cinestudio this week in a one-time-only screening is “Morazán.” The Costa Rican historical drama tells the story of the fight for the restoration of the nation. It will be shown Saturday, Sept. 15, at 2:30 p.m.

Admission is $10, $8 seniors and students, $7 Friends of Cinestudio. www.cinestudio.org.