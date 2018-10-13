Holocaust Drama 'The Last Suit' At Wadsworth

Wadsworth Atheneum’s new exhibit “Monsters & Myths” showcases surrealist art made in response to the Spanish Civil War and World War II. In connection with the show, the museum will show a series of films that take on those same themes.

The series begins with “The Last Suit.” The Argentinian drama tells the story of a Holocaust escapee who travels back to Poland seven decades later to find the man who saved his life. It will be shown Oct. 18 and 20 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 21, at 2 pm. Before the Sunday screening, at 1:15 p.m., ticketholders are invited on a tour of the exhibit.

Other films in the series are “The Peacemaker” on Oct. 28; “Pan’s Labyrinth” on Nov. 3; “Nosferatu” on Nov. 4; “The Interpreter” on Nov. 8, 10 and 11; and “Joyeux Noel” on Dec. 30. All of the Sunday 2 p.m. screenings will be preceded by the exhibit tour. Admission is $10, $9 seniors and students, $7 members. The Aetna Theater is at the 29 Atheneum Square North entrance to the Hartford museum. thewadsworth.org.

