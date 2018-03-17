Hepburn's 'Quality Street' At The Kate

Katharine Hepburn isn’t known for playing women whose sole focus in life is to snag a man. But every actress has to play a different role every now and then, so in her career there were anomalies like “Quality Street.”

The 1937 farce, directed by George Stevens, stars Hepburn as Phoebe, who is thrown aside by her beloved Valentine (Franchot Tone), who goes to fight the Napoleonic wars. Years later he comes back and doesn’t like how the years have aged Phoebe. So Phoebe gussies herself up and starts passing herself off as her own younger niece to make Valentine crazy about her again.

The film will be shown Tuesday, March 27, at 2 and 7 p.m. at Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St. in Old Saybrook. Admission is $8. thekate.org.