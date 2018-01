The “Kate Classic Film Series” at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St. in Old Saybrook, continues with a 1969 comic drama about a determined woman standing up to powerful men.

“The Madwoman of Chaillot” tells the story of Countess Aurelia, an eccentric who angers the political leaders of Paris with her demands that good be prioritized over evil.

“Madwoman” will be shown on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 2 and 7 p.m. Admission is $8. thekate.org.