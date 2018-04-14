'The Karate Kid' With 'Cobra Kai' In Area Theaters

“The Karate Kid” was the favorite movie of a whole generation of youths. On Wednesday, April 25, that film will be shown for one-night only in theaters nationwide, followed by the first two episodes of a series inspired by “The Karate Kid.”

“The Karate Kid,” from 1984, tells the story of Daniel (Ralph Macchio), a bullied high-school boy, who turns to a karate master (Oscar nominee Pat Morita) to learn how to defend himself. The film also stars William Zabka as Johnny, Daniel’s karate rival.

“Cobra Kai,” a new YouTube Red series, is about a dojo owned by the now-grown Johnny (Zabka). Daniel (Macchio) gets caught up in the life of the dojo again, showing the ropes to a new generation of karate kids.

Showtime is at 7 p.m. at Cinemark Buckland Hills, 99 Red Stone Road in Manchester; Regal Brass Mill 12, 495 Union St. in Waterbury; Cinemark North Haven, 550 Universal Drive; Branford 12, 325 E. Main St.; Lisbon 12, 162 River Road; AMC Danbury 16, 61 Eagle Road; and Stonington 10, 85 Voluntown Road in Pawcatuck. It also will be shown at Showcase Cinemas, 864 Riverdale Road in West Springfield, Mass. Admission varies by theater. fathomevents.com.