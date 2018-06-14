Journalism Movie Series In Avon Spans Summer

Avon Public Library’s summer film series is themed “Freedom of the Press” and will feature films about newspapers and journalists. The series is part of a programming grant that explores the influence of the media on American culture.

University of Hartford and CCSU Prof. Robert Kagan will speak at the screenings. All screenings except the last one are on Fridays at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free. The lineup is:

June 22: “His Girl Friday,” the 1940 Cary Grant-Rosalind Russell screwball comic romance about a newspaper editor and his star reporter.

June 29: “Good Night and Good Luck,” the 2005 drama about legendary newsman Edward R. Murrow, portrayed by David Strathairn.

July 13: “Spotlight,” the 2015 best-picture Oscar winner about reporters at the Boston Globe uncovering priest sexual abuse.

July 20: “The Post,” the 2017 Meryl Streep-Tom Hanks drama about the Washington Post and the Pentagon Papers.

Aug. 3: “Broadcast News,” the 1987 romantic comedy set at a news station, with William Hurt, Albert Brooks and Holly Hunter.

Aug. 10: “Network,” the 1976 drama about a ruthless network executive and an unhinged news star, starring Faye Dunaway and Peter Finch.

Aug. 17: “Newsies,” the 1992 musical based on the New York newsboys strike of 1899.

Thursday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m.: “All the President’s Men,” the 1976 story about the uncovering of the Watergate scandal, starring Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford.