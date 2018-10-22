Joan Jett Doc 'Bad Reputation' At Cinestudio

Joan Jett is a rock legend, a feminist icon and one of the earliest punk musicians. A documentary showing this week at Cinestudio in Hartford tells the story of her career.

“Bad Reputation” tells the story of Jett’s rise through the music business, first with the band the Runaways, then solo, then with the Blackhearts, against the backdrop of the 1970s Los Angeles rock scene. The film also stars Billie Joe Armstrong, Cherie Currie, Shepard Fairey, Kathleen Hanna, Debbie Harry, Iggy Pop and Pete Townshend.

Kevin Kerslake’s film will be shown Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the cinema at 300 Summit St., on the campus of Trinity College. Admission is $10, $8 seniors and students, $7 Friends of Cinestudio. Cinestudio.org.

