Documentary About CT's Jewish Farmers At Charter Oak

Charter Oak Cultural Center, 21 Charter Oak Ave. in Hartford, will show a documentary about local farmers and hold a discussion with the filmmaker.
“Harvesting Stones: The Jewish Farmers Of Eastern Connecticut” tells the story of Jewish immigrants fleeing Czarist Russia in the 1890s who came to the Nutmeg State and bought farms. In total, about 1,000 Jewish families led a Jewish agricultural revival in the state. Showtime is 7 p.m. on March 1. Filmmaker Jerry Fischer will talk after the screening. Admission is free. charteroakcenter.org.