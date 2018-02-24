Documentary About CT's Jewish Farmers At Charter Oak

'Harvesting Stones"

“Harvesting Stones: The Jewish Farmers Of Eastern Connecticut” tells the story of Jewish immigrants fleeing Czarist Russia in the 1890s who came to the Nutmeg State and bought farms.

