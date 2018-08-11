Animated 'The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl' At Area Theaters

For two nights only, three theaters in the state will show an anime comedy about a young girl’s adventures with big-city nightlife.

“The Night is Short, Walk on Girl” tells the story of a character known only as “the girl with black hair” who goes out with friends for a wild night in Kyoto. As she wanders the urban landscape, she has surreal encounters and is followed by a fellow student who wants to tell her how he feels about her.

The film, in Japanese with subtitles, will be shown Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 21 and 22, at 7 p.m. at Cinemark Enfield, 90 Elm St.; AMC Lisbon, 162 River Road; and AMC Danbury, 61 Eagle Road.

The evening’s entertainment also includes a filmed interview with director Masaaki Yuasa. Admission varies by theater. Tickets can be bought at fathomevents.com and nightisshort.com and at the cinemas’ box offices.