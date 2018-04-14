Jane Goodall Documentary At Ridgefield Playhouse

The Ridgefield Independent Film Festival won’t take place for several months, but the festival will hold a one-night-only screening on Tuesday, April 24, of a documentary about a scientific icon.

“Jane” tells of the life and work of legendary primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall, who is the world’s foremost expert on chimpanzees and the founder of the Nonhuman Rights Project, which advocates to change the legal status of animals from property to persons.

Brett Morgen’s movie will be shown at 7 p.m. at Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Bill Wallauer and Kristin Mosher of the Jane Goodall Institute. Admission is $16.62, free for students with ID. eventbrite.com.