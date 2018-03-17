Jane Austen Film Series In Avon

Avon Free Public Library, 281 Country Club Road, presents a "Shades of Jane Austen" series of four movies based on Austen novels. The film series is being held in conjunction with a springtime focus on the legendary author that includes book discussions and lectures.

Admission is free to the films and refreshments will be served. The films are:

“Mansfield Park,” the 1999 adaptation of the story about a young woman sent to live with her cousins, starring Frances O’Connor. It will be shown Tuesday, March 27, at 1:30 p.m. PG-13.

“Northanger Abbey,” the 2007 adaptation of the story about a woman fond of Gothic novels who doesn’t understand real life. It stars Felicity Jones. It will be shown Tuesday, April 3, at 1:30 p.m. Unrated.

“Persuasion,” the 1995 story of a loving couple separated for years. It will be shown Tuesday, April 10, at 1:30 p.m. PG

“Sense and Sensibility,” the 1995 Kate Winslet-Alan Rickman story of two impoverished sisters and the men who love them. It will be shown Tuesday, April 17, at 1:30 p.m. PG.

Details on the series: avonctlibrary.info/