Israeli Film Festival At Wesleyan

The 11th annual Ring Family Wesleyan University Israeli Film Festival runs Feb. 1 through March 8 at Goldsmith Family Cinema, 301 Washington Terrace, on the university campus in Middletown. All films are shown on Thursdays at 8 p.m. and admission is free.

Leading off the festival on Feb. 1 is “The Cake Maker,” a drama about a German pastry maker who travels to Jerusalem. Director Ofir Raul Graizer will be present.

On Feb. 8, the film is “Past Life,” the story of two very different sisters puzzling together a family mystery. Film Professor Marc Longenecker will introduce the film.

Menemsha Films

On Feb. 15, the series continues with “A Quiet Heart,” a drama about a young musician persecuted by religious extremists. Isaac Zablocki, director of JCC Manhattan Film Program, will introduce the film.

“Hot Air,” by Palestinian-Israeli director Shady Srour, is the title on Feb. 22. The comedy is about a Christian-Arab couple expecting a baby. Film critic Laura Blum will introduce the film.

“Scaffolding,” a drama about a teen rebelling against his father, will be shown March 1. Director Nitzan Gilady will be present.

The series closes March 8 with “The Women’s Balcony,” a drama about a congregation clamping down on its women’s religious freedoms. Religion Prof. Yaniv Feller will introduce the film. iff.site.wesleyan.edu/.