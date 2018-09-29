'Irish In Film' At Fairfield University

Fairfield University’s 11th annual “The Irish in Film” series will showcase three films from Ireland. The screenings are free and open to the public. All the films are on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Premieres Oct. 10 in the University’s Aloysius P. Kelley, S.J., Presentation Room. Each film will be introduced by a member of the Irish Studies faculty, who will do Q&As after the films.

The series starts on Oct. 10 with “Hidden Agenda,” the 1990 thriller about The Troubles. It stars Frances McDormand and Brian Cox. It is rated R. It will be introduced by English Professor Robert Epstein.

On Oct. 17, the second film is “No Stone Unturned,” a documentary about the 1994 Loughinisland massacre, when members of an anti-IRA loyalist paramilitary group murdered six civilians in a pub. It will be introduced by politics Prof. Kevin Cassidy.

The last film, on Oct. 24, is “The Journey,” a 2017 docudrama about a fictionalized relationship between Democratic Unionist Party leader Ian Paisley and Sinn Fein leader Martin McGuinness. William Abbott, PhD, co-director of the Irish Studies Program, will introduce the film. fairfield.edu