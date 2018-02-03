Iranian Drama 'No Date, No Signature' At Wadsworth Atheneum

The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art shows an Iranian drama Feb. 8 to 11 about a man whose professional and personal lives tragically intertwine.

“No Date, No Signature” tells the story of a corner who gets into a car accident that injures someone. Later that person turns up dead, supposedly for a reason not involved with the accident,

The Persian-language film will be shown Thursday at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Also that weekend, the run of the historical documentary “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story” concludes with screenings on Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. Admission to Atheneum films is $9, $8 seniors and students, $7 members. thewadsworth.org.