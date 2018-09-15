Free Ingmar Bergman Double Features In New Haven

Whitney Humanities Center, at 53 Wall St. at Yale University in New Haven, will show a four-week series of Ingmar Bergman double features, to celebrate Bergman’s 100th birthday, which was last year.

Admission is free to all films, which are new 35mm prints with new English subtitles. The project was funded by the late film critic Gene Siskel (class of 1967) and his wife Marlene, as well as Yale's Fund for Lesbian and Gay Studies.

All film events are on Thursdays, with the first films starting at 7 p.m. and the second films at 9 p.m. The first event has an opening reception starting at 6 p.m.

Here’s the lineup:

Sept. 20: “Summer with Monika” (1953), followed by “Sawdust and Tinsel” (1953).

Oct. 11: “The Seventh Seal” (1957), followed by “The Magician” (1958).

Nov. 15: “Through a Glass Darkly” (1961), followed by “Persona” (1966).

Dec. 6: “Smiles of a Summer Night” (1955), followed by “Wild Strawberries” (1957).

