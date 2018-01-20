Holocaust Drama 'Across The Waters' In Mystic

Holocaust Remembrance Day is Saturday, Jan. 27, and to mark the occasion, Mystic Seaport hosts a film about the rescue of Jews during World War II.

“Across the Waters” tells the story of the 1943 evacuation of Jews from Nazi-occupied Denmark, across the sound into neutral Sweden. It happened in 1943, rescuing 7,220 of Denmark’s 7,800 Jews. One of the boats used in the evacuation, Gerda III, is on exhibit at the Seaport, 75 Greenmanville Ave.

The film, in Danish with subtitles, will be shown at 2 p.m. at Mystic Luxury Cinemas, 27 Coogan Blvd. The screening is co-sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut and the Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust.

The film will be preceded by a remembrance by the Jewish Federation’s Jerome E. Fischer and a presentation on Gerda III. Admission is $22, $20 members and can be bought by calling 860-572-5331 Information: mysticseaport.org.