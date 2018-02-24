'Hiroshima Revealed' Showing At Yale

John Hersey’s 1946 book “Hiroshima” was a landmark of war reporting, telling the stories of six survivors of the 1945 dropping of the atomic bomb on that Japanese city.

On Thursday, March 1, the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library at Yale University in New Haven will show a documentary follow-up to that book, co-directed by Hersey’s grandson Cannon.

“Hiroshima Revealed” tells the stories of Hibakusha (survivors), their families and other Hiroshima dwellers and explores why John Hersey would not speak about Hiroshima later in life. Filmmakers Taku Nishimae and Cannon Hersey, as well as Takaaki Takai, deputy director of NHK World, will speak after. Showtime is 4 p.m. Admission is free. Beinecke is at 121 Wall St. beinecke.library.yale.edu.