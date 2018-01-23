Rape Documentary 'I Am Evidence' At Real Art Ways

On Thursday, Jan. 25, Real Art Ways in Hartford hosts a one-time-only screening of a documentary about rape.

“I Am Evidence” examines how the criminal justice system treats sexual assault survivors. The HBO film was produced by Mariska Hargitay, an actress and the founder of the Joyful Heart Foundation.

The screening is presented by the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence, which will lead a panel discussion after the film.

Showtime is at 6:30 p.m. at the arts venue at 56 Arbor St. Admission to the film is free but registration is required: conta.cc/2qdA9ex.