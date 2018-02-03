'Hartford Hip Hop Digital Stories' At Hartford Library

Trinity College takes hip hop seriously. Every spring, it hosts the Trinity International Hip Hop Festival, bringing together musicians, historians, filmmakers and others to discuss the past, present and future of the art form. Another Trinity hip-hop project is being unveiled Feb. 13.

“Hartford Hip Hop Digital Stories” is a collection of short documentaries by students in Professor Seth Markle’s Global Hip Hop Cultures fall 2017 course. The films tell the stories of Hartford hip-hop pioneers, including Myron Moye, Tony Villarini, Rick Torres, Empress Nijuabi, Dooney Bates, Janice Flemming and Mike Nice.

The films will be shown on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Hartford History Center inside the Hartford Public Library, 500 Main St. The center will archive the films, as well as full interviews, transcripts and photographs related to the films. Admission is free and open to the public. hplct.org.