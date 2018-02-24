Edward Gorey-Themed Film Series At Wadsworth Atheneum

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art’s newest exhibit, titled “Gorey’s Worlds,” celebrates the macabre imagination of author-illustrator Edward Gorey, whose works frequently depict children in Gothic distress. A five-film series at the Hartford museum will enhance that show, with stories about Gorey or inspired by his ghoulish aesthetic.

The series opens Saturday, March 3, at 2 p.m. with an appearance by documentarian Christopher Seufert, who will show footage from his film-in-progress about Gorey and will solicit suggestions from audience members about what direction the film should go.

Three family films follow on three consecutive Saturdays at 2 p.m., with free admission for children: “Coraline,” the 2009 animated story of a girl in a sinister world, on March 24; “Corpse Bride,” Tim Burton’s 2005 animated story of a corpse who falls in love, on March 31; and “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events,” the 2004 fantasy about three orphans and their conniving uncle, on April 7. All of the films will be preceded at 1:15 p.m. by a family-friendly tour of “Gorey’s Worlds.”

The series closes on Thursday, April 15, at 8 p.m. with a screening of “Dracula,” the 1979 Frank Langella version of the classic vampire tale, which was adapted from the Broadway show whose costumes and sets were designed by Gorey.

Admission to Atheneum films is $9, $8 seniors and students, $7 members. The screening of “Dracula” is free with admission to Art After Dark. thewadsworth.org.