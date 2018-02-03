Kids' Film 'Cocomong' At Glastonbury Planetarium

Glastonbury Planetarium, at 95 Oak St. in the Glastonbury-East Hartford Elementary Magnet School, is open to the public on select dates throughout the year. On Feb. 10, it will open for a screening of a short-animated film that aims to teach as well as entertain.

“Cocomong: A Space Adventure” tells the story of a little creature who is curious about space travel. Cocomong meets an alien who is protecting a precious object from an evil intergalactic king. The two set off on a space quest.

The 18-minute movie is projected upward, filling the planetarium’s entire sky-viewing dome. It is appropriate for children ages 5 to 8 and their families. It will be accompanied by an age-appropriate discussion about the galaxy. It will be shown Saturday at 11 a.m. Admission is $5. glastonburyplanetarium.org/.