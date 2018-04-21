Four Days Of French Cinema In Greenwich, Stamford

Cinestudio’s annual April in Paris film festival is over, but it’s still April in Paris in Fairfield County, which will show four days of films as part of the Focus on French Cinema film festival.

All of the screenings except the last one are at Criterion Cinemas at Greenwich Plaza, 2 Railroad Ave. The film April 30 is at Avon Theatre, 272 Bedford St. in Stamford. A VIP pass to all films is $190. A pass to all Greenwich screenings is $150. The opening night movie is $35. All other films are $15, $10 for children. focusonfrenchcinema.com. Here’s the lineup:

Pathe Camelia Jordana and Daniel Auteuil in "Le Brio." Camelia Jordana and Daniel Auteuil in "Le Brio." (Pathe)

April 27

“Le Brio,” a Daniel Auteuil comedy about a professor and his student, at 11 a.m.; Also April 27, “Montparnasse Bienvenue,” a drama about a woman coming out of a bad breakup, at 3:30 p.m.; “See You Up There,” a drama set in France during World War I, at 8 p.m., preceded by a reception at 6 p.m.

Max Films Production "Hochelaga, Land of Souls" is a historical drama about the First Nations of Canada. "Hochelaga, Land of Souls" is a historical drama about the First Nations of Canada. (Max Films Production)

April 28

“Petit Paysan,” a drama about a farmer dealing with an epidemic at 9:15 p.m.; “Un Cesar Nomme Espoir,” a documentary about French film icons at 10 a.m.; “Hochelaga Land of Souls,” a historical drama about First Nations in Canada at 11:15 p.m.; “Shock Waves: Diary of My Mind,” a docudrama about a youth who kills his parents at 11:15 a.m.; “Squat,” a drama about two youths living in the streets of Quebec, at 1:45 p.m.; “Le Sens de la Fete,” a comedy about a wedding in a 17th-century French palace, at 6:30 p.m.; “All That Divides Us,” a Catherine Deneuve thriller about rich and poor families, at 9 p.m.

Europe-Orange Studio "Ayiti Mon Amour" is a magical realist drama from Haiti. "Ayiti Mon Amour" is a magical realist drama from Haiti. (Europe-Orange Studio)

April 29

“An Opera of the World,” a documentary about migration, at 9 a.m.; “Kalachakra-L’eveil,” a documentary about the Dalai Lama, at 9:30 a.m.; short movies from France, at 10:50 a.m.; “Ayiti Mon Amour,” a magical-realist Haitian drama, at 11:30 a.m.; “My Mother’s Laugh,” a drama about joint custody, at noon; “Insyriated: Une Famille Syrienne,” a war drama set in Damascus, at 2:30 p.m.; “Arktika Incognita,” a documentary about the Arctic Circle, at 5 p.m.; “Promise at Dawn,” a Charlotte Gainsbourg biographical drama about Romain Gary, at 7:15 p.m.

Cohen Media Group Louis Garrel and Stacy Martin in "Godard Mon Amour." Louis Garrel and Stacy Martin in "Godard Mon Amour." (Cohen Media Group)

April 30

“Godard Mon Amour,” a biographical drama set in France in the 1960s, at 7:30 p.m.