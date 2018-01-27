Fly Fishing Film Shorts Showing In Trumbull, Stamford

The Fly Fishing Film Tour, an evening of short films about fly fishing, is coming to Connecticut in two events this month.

The films this year are “Chandalar,” filmed in the Arctic Circle; “Beyond the Horizon,” about a man whose life was redeemed by a wholesome hobby; “Landsick,” about a former punk musician-turned-fisherman; “Atlanticus,” about a worldwide search for tarpon; “African Tiger,” about the hunt for tiger fish; “100 Miles,” filmed in Alaska; and “Dubai on the Fly,” about fishing in the Middle East.

The program is presented by the Candlewood, Mianus and Nutmeg chapters of Trout Unlimited. The films will be shown Friday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. at Marquis 16, 100 Quarry Road, Trumbull; and Friday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. Stamford Majestic Theater, 118 Summer St.

Admission is $25 online, $30 at the door. All proceeds benefit water conservation and education programs. facebook.com/events/168248567116416/