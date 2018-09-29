Avon Library Hosting Series Of Firefighter Movies

The Avon Free Public Library, 281 Country Club Road, will screen a series of free films on Thursdays from Oct. 4 to Nov. 8 about firefighting and firefighters, in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Avon Volunteer Fire Department. More info at avonctlibrary.info. Here’s the lineup:

Oct 4, 1:30 p.m.: “Backdraft,” a 1991 Kurt Russell drama about an arsonist on the loose. It is rated R.

Oct. 18, 6:30 p.m.: “Burn,” a 2012 documentary about firefighters in Detroit.

Oct. 25, 1:30 p.m.: “The Towering Inferno,” a 1974 Paul Newman-Steve McQueen disaster movie about a skyscraper on fire. It is rated PG.

Nov. 1, 1:30 p.m.: “Ladder 49,” a 2004 John Travolta-Joaquin Phoenix thriller about a firefighter trapped in a burning building. It is rated PG-13.

Nov. 8, 1:30 p.m.: “9/11,” a documentary with the only known footage inside the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001.

