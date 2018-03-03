Free Sensory-Friendly Screening Of 'Finding Dory' At Bushnell

The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts, 166 Capitol Ave. in Hartford, will host a free screening of a beloved family movie in a sensory-friendly event for people on the autism spectrum or who have other sensitivity issues.

“Finding Dory” is the sequel to “Finding Nemo.” It tells the story of the blue fish (voiced by Ellen DeGeneres) who goes on a quest to find her parents.

Sensory-friendly performances feature lower sound levels, especially for startling sounds; lights on at low levels during the film; relaxed rules regarding moving around and talking during the movie, with extra space given for standing and movement; designated quiet areas in the lobby staffed by autism specialists; limited crowd size; and staff members trained in autism sensitivity. Admission is free but advance registration is required by calling 860-987-5900.