Movies, Big And Small, Playing In Hartford Area

OPENING FRIDAY

Acrimony: Taraji P. Henson stars in Tyler Perry’s thriller about a faithful wife whose husband has betrayed her. Wide release. R.

The China Hustle: Documentary about the stock market. Real Art Ways.

Flower: Zoey Deutch comedy about a teen whose life spirals out of control. Limited release. R.

God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness: Sequel to “God’s Not Dead.” Limited release. PG.

Journey’s End: Paul Bettany drama about World War I soldiers. Limited release.

IFC Films "The Death of Stalin" is a political satire about the last days of the Soviet dictator.

STILL SHOWING

Black Panther: Superhero, PG-13. Chadwick Boseman stars in one of the best Marvel comic-book movies ever made.

The Death of Stalin: Comedy, R. Political satire about about the last days of the Soviet dictator is rapid-fire and often hilarious.

Game Night: Crime comedy, R. Jason Bateman story of a group of friends trying to solve a murder has flaws, but it hangs together.

The Greatest Showman: Musical, PG-13. Hugh Jackman story of P.T. Barnum. Sing-along version, with lyrics on the screen.

I Can Only Imagine: Christian, PG. Story about the writing of a song.

Leaning into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy: Documentary. Chronicle of the artist.

The Leisure Seeker: Comic drama. Helen Mirren-Donald Sutherland story of a runaway couple is sentimental but not very meaningful.

Love, Simon: Drama, PG-13. Story of a gay teen who falls in love online has a familiar story line, but the treatment makes it fresh.

Midnight Sun: Drama, PG-13. Story of a teen girl who can’t go out into the sun is oddly acted by Bella Thorne and badly acted by Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Pacific Rim: Uprising: Sci-fi, PG-13. Sequel to “Pacific Rim,” about pilots fighting evil, only comes to life at the very end.

Paul, Apostle of Christ: Biblical, PG-13. Jim Caviezel portrays Luke in this Biblical story that is intelligently written, beautifully filmed and well-acted.

Peter Rabbit: Animation, PG. Action-adventure based on the book by Beatrix Potter. The animation is top-notch, but Potter’s gentle spirit is buried in chaos.

Ready Player One: Sci-fi, PG-13. Mark Rylance stars in story about a virtual reality universe. It’s a rollicking geek-fest.

Sherlock Gnomes: Animation, PG. Sequel to “Gnomes” movie, in which they solve mysteries, is just drab.

Tomb Raider: Action, PG-13. Alicia Vikander stars in remake of the action-heroine franchise. Halfway through the film, she disappears, and so does the movie’s watchability.

Unsane: Thriller, R. Claire Foy story of a woman in a psychiatric facility is grubby but fairly intriguing.

A Wrinkle in Time: Fantasy, PG. Chris Pine stars in Ava DuVernay’s pleasing if modest adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s classic novel.

PBS "LIfe on Parole" is a documenatry about Connecticut's criminal justice system.

SHORT RUNS

Best F(r)iends: Tommy Wiseau-Greg Sestero thriller comedy about a drifter and a mortician. Friday, March 30, and Monday, April 2, at 8 p.m. Venues: www.fathomevents.com.

Cezanne: Portraits of a Life: Doc about the artists. Sunday, April 1, at 1 and 3 p.m. at Cinestudio at Trinity College in Hartford. Also Saturday, March 31, at 1 p.m. at Mystic Luxury Cinema.

Cosi fan Tutte: Met Live in HD presentation of filmed production of Mozart’s comic opera. Saturday, March 31, at 12:55 p.m. and Wednesday, April 4, at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Venues: www.fathomevents.com.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power: The 2017 follow-up to the Oscar-winning “An Inconvenient Truth” is about alternative forms of energy. Wednesday, April 4, at 8 p.m. at Kroon Hall, 195 Prospect St. at Yale University in New Haven.

International Ocean Film Tour Volume 5: Evening of short films about the world’s oceans. Monday, April 2, at 7 p.m. at Fairfield Theatre Company and Tuesday, April 3, at 7 p.m. at Mystic Luxury Cinemas.

The Journey is the Destination: Drama about slain photojournalist Dan Eldon. Wednesday, April 4, at 7 p.m. at Avon Theatre in Stamford.

Keep the Change: Romantic comedy about two people with autism, portrayed by nonprofessional actors with autism. Closes Thursday at Real Art Ways.

Life on Parole: Documentary about Connecticut’s criminal justice system. Monday, April 2, at 6:30 p.m. at Manchester library.

Survivor’s Guide to Prison: Documentary about two innocent men who are incarcerated and must discover how to endure their stay. Thursday, March 29, at 8 p.m. at Bijou Theatre in Bridgeport.

29th February Film Company / Red Arrow Film Company "Angels of the Revolution" tells the story of Soviets going to Siberia to spread the word about communism.

SEE IT AGAIN

Angels of the Revolution: Russian-language 2014 drama about four people sent to Siberia to spread the word about communism. Wednesday, April 4, at 7 p.m. at Whitney Humanities Center, 53 Wall St. in New Haven.

Bob Le Flambeur: French-language 1956 film noir about a casino robbery. Saturday, March 31, at 11 a.m. at Real Art Ways.

Corpse Bride: Tim Burton 2005 animated story about a dead woman who rises from the grave and falls in love. Saturday, March 31, at 2 p.m. at Wadsworth Atheneum, preceded at 1:15 p.m. with a tour of the exhibit “Gorey’s World.” PG.

The Great Silence: Spaghetti Western from 1968 about a mute gunfighter and a bounty hunter. Sunday to Wednesday, April 1 to 4, at 7:30 p.m., with 5 p.m. matinee on Sunday, at Cinestudio in Hartford.

The High Sign and The Playhouse: Two silent Buster Keaton movies, with animated shorts. Live piano accompaniment by Richard Hicks. Tuesday, April 3, at 5:30 p.m. at Church of the Holy Trinity, 381 Main St. in Middletown. Free.