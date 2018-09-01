Silent Classic 'Faust' At University Of Hartford

A silent adaptation of Goethe’s legendary play “Faust” will be shown on Saturday, Sept. 8, at University of Hartford in West Hartford.

F. W. Murnau's 1926 German classic stars Emil Jannings as the demon Mephisto, who bets God he can corrupt a human being. Mephisto chooses Faust (Gösta Ekman), a good and devout man.

The screening, with live piano accompaniment by Patrick Miller of The Hartt School, will take place in the campus’ Lincoln Theater at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. The college is at 200 Bloomfield Ave. pmiller@hartford.edu.