Seven-Week Classic Films Series At Farmington Library

Farmington Library, at 6 Monteith Drive, is staring a new series of classic films to run from early December to late January. The lineup includes many little-known gems featuring legendary stars. Showtime is 2 p.m. on Thursdays. Admission is free. farmingtonlibraries.org. Here’s the rest of the lineup:

Dec. 14: “Champion,” a 1941 suspense drama starring Kirk Douglas as a mob-connected boxer.

Dec. 21: “A Christmas Carol,” the 1984 George C. Scott version of the classic holiday tale.

Jan. 4: “Ball of Fire,” the 1941 romantic comedy about a brassy showgirl (Barbara Stanwyck) and a stuffy intellectual (Gary Cooper).

Jan. 11: “Cloak and Dagger,” a 1946 espionage thriller starring Gary Cooper and Lilli Palmer.

Jan. 18: “To Be or Not to Be,” the 1942 comic classic about WWII espionage, starring Jack Benny and Carole Lombard.

Jan. 25: “Nobody Lives Forever,” a 1946 film noir in which John Garfield targets, and falls in love with, Geraldine Fitzgerald.