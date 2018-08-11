'Ex Libris' Showing At Spotlight As Part Of Daylong Library Discussion

A documentary about the New York Public Library will be shown on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Spotlight Theater in Hartford as part of a daylong event discussing the importance of libraries.

“Ex Libris: New York Public Library” tells the story of one of the country’s largest libraries. Frederick Wiseman’s film will be shown in two parts, starting at 10 a.m., with a lunch break in between.

After the film, a reception and panel discussion will be held, with Ken Wiggin, Connecticut state librarian; Anne Langley, dean of the UConn Library; Tricia George, director of teen services at Hartford Public Library; and Tom Scheinfeldt, associate professor of digital media and design and director of Greenhouse Studios at UConn.

”Libraries are here to help people solve problems big and small by giving access to the world of information. That is a basic truth for libraries,” Langley said.

The event is scheduled to end at around 4:30 p.m. Admission to the film, panel and reception is free. Attendees can purchase lunch separately and get a 20 percent discount at the Front Street Bistro in the lobby. The event is sponsored by UConn Hartford, UConn Library, Hartford Public Library and UConn’s Center for Judaic Studies and Contemporary Jewish Life. RSVP at homer@uconn.edu.