'Egon Schiele' Biopic At Wadsworth Atheneum

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art begins its fall film program Sept. 6 with a documentary about an artist. It is the first in a three-part “Art and Film” series focusing on creative talents through the ages.

“Egon Schiele: Death and the Maiden” tells the story of the turn-of-the-20th-century Viennese artist whose life was shaped by women, especially Wally, the model for Schiele’s painting “Death and the Maiden.”

The biopic, in German with subtitles, will be screened Thursday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 8 and 9, at 2 p.m., at the museum at 600 Main St. in Hartford. “Portrait of Dr. X,” a Schiele watercolor in the Atheneum’s collection, will be on view in the lobby before and after the screenings.

The other two “Art and Film” movies are “Vanity Fair,” on Oct. 14 and “Degas: Passion for Perfection” on Nov. 24 and 25. Admission is $10, seniors and students $9, members $7. thewadsworth.org.

