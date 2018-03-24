Yale Hosts Environmental Film Festival

Yale University is hosting the 10th annual Environmental Film Festival April 4 to 7. Sponsored by the School of Forestry and Environmental Studies, the festival will show a variety of documentaries on natural conservation, green initiatives and global warming, in locations around the New Haven campus.

Admission open to the public and free except for the opening-night gala, which is $12.

The opening-night film is “An Inconvenient Sequel,” to be shown Wednesday, April 4, at 8 p.m. at Kroon Hall, 195 Prospect St. The 2017 follow-up to the Oscar-winning “An Inconvenient Truth” is about alternative forms of energy. It will be preceded, starting at 5:30 p.m., with a gala.

On Thursday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m. at Whitney Humanities Center, 53 Wall St. in New Haven, the title is “Containment.” The 2015 doc tackles the issue of nuclear waste.

On Friday, April 6, at 1 p.m. in Luce Hall, 34 Hillhouse Ave., student films will be shown. At 7:30 p.m. at the Whitney, the film is “Beyond Standing Rock,” about the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The festival wraps up on Saturday, April 7 with two screenings. “Chasing Coral,” about vanishing coral reefs, will be shown at 1 p.m. at Evans Hall. “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. at the Whitney. That film will be followed by an awards ceremony. effy.yale.edu.