Frank Langella 'Dracula' At Wadsworth Atheneum

Legendary author-illustrator Edward Gorey was also a production designer, best known for his work on the Broadway show “Dracula” starring Frank Langella. The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, in conjunction with its current exhibit “Gorey’s Worlds,” will show the film adaptation of that hit production.

Langella reprised his stage role of the legendary vampire in John Badham’s 1979 film, which also starred Laurence Olivier as van Helsing. The movie is rated R.

It will be shown Thursday, April 5, at 8 p.m. at the museum at 600 Main St. in Hartford. The screening is part of the monthly Art After Dark event, which also includes live music, snacks, a cash bar, tours of the exhibit, an art activity and fortune-telling. Admission to Art After Dark is $10, $5 for members. Art After Dark begins at 5 p.m. The movie begins at 8 p.m. thewadsworth.org.