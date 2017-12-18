'Doctor Who' Holiday Show In Area Theaters

“Doctor Who” comes through with its typically unique holiday-themed show. This year, The Doctor has a confrontation with — get this — The Doctor!

In “Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time,” Peter Capaldi brings his “doctor” tenure to an end. It also stars Pearl Mackie, Mark Gatiss and David Bradley.

Fans of the series like to come to these cinema events in character costumes, but attendees are warned that masks, face-concealing make-up, fake weapons and costumes that conceal what you are carrying, your natural body shape or face are prohibited.

It will be shown Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 7 p.m. at Cinemark Buckland Hills, 99 Red Stone Road in Manchester; Regal Brass Mill 12, 495 Union St. in Waterbury; Cinemark North Haven, 550 Universal Drive; Branford 12, 325 E. Main St.; Showcase Cinemas. 864 Riverdale Road in West Springfield, Mass. Ticket prices vary by venue. fathomevents.com.