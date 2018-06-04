'Doctor Who: Genesis Of The Daleks' At Area Theaters

Fans of “Doctor Who,” rejoice. On Monday, June 11, theaters nationwide, including eight in Connecticut, will show all four parts of a classic 1975 episode of the long-running series.

In “Doctor Who: Genesis of the Daleks,” the fourth doctor (Tom Baker) goes into the past to an ancient planet to try to prevent the Daleks from being introduced into the world.

The evening also includes a recorded interview with Baker.

It will be shown at 7 p.m. at Cinemark Buckland Hills, 99 Red Stone Road in Manchester; Regal Brass Mill 12, 495 Union St. In Waterbury; Cinemark North Haven, 550 Universal Drive; Branford 12, 325 E. Main St.; AMC Lisbon 12, 162 River Road; Connecticut Post 14, 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford; AMC Danbury 16, 61 Eagle Road; and Stonington 10, 85 Voluntown Road in Pawcatuck.

The movie is presented by Fathom Events. Also this week from Fathom is “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” a recorded presentation of a London stage production of the show based on the best-selling novel by Mark Haddon about a boy on the autism spectrum who witnesses a crime.

“Dog in the Night-Time” will be shown Tuesday, June 12, at 7 p.m. at Cinemark Buckland Hills; Regal Brass Mill 12; Cinemark North Haven; Branford 12; AMC Danbury 16; Stonington 10; and Metro Movies 12, 140 Main St. in Middletown.

fathomevents.com.