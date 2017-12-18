Documentary 'Democracy Through The Looking Glass' In Bethel

Many believe that Americans are now living in a “post-truth” era. Filmmaker Kevin Bowe will bring his documentary to Connecticut to discuss politics, truth and truthiness.

“Democracy Through The Looking Glass” was created during the most recent presidential campaign season, when Bowe joined the media in the press room at the New Hampshire primary. The film includes commentary from CBS journalist Bob Schieffer, Boston Globe editor Brian McGrory, Nicco Mele and Larry Lessig of Harvard University and others.

It will be shown on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 7 p.m. at Bethel Cinema, 269 Greenwood Road, Bethel. The screening will be preceded by a reception starting at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a Q&A with Bowe. Admission is $10.50. democracythroughthelookingglass.com.