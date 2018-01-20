Documentary 'Deaf Jam' To Be Shown At NBMAA

New Britain Museum of American Art continues its programming focus on the world of the hearing-challenged with a screening of “Deaf Jam.”

The 2010 documentary tells the story of Aneta Brodski, an Israeli immigrant to New York City, who learns American Sign Language and begins participating in the deaf spoken-word slam scene. She teams up with Tahani, a hearing Palestinian slam poet.

The movie is being shown in conjunction with the exhibit of photographs and videos by Francisca Benitez, a Chilean artist whose work highlights that country’s deaf community.

It will be shown Thursday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m. at the museum at 56 Lexington St. Admission to the movie is free with admission to the museum, which is $15, $12 seniors, $10 youth and students. nbmaa.org.