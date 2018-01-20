Doc About British Artist David Hockney At Cinestudio And In Mystic

Exhibition on Screen, the documentary series that travels the world to film landmark exhibitions of work by great artists in great museums, continues this week with “David Hockney at The Royal Academy of Arts.”

The British artist known for his use of brilliant color in his portraiture and landscapes, shows his work in two shows in London, in 2012 and 2016. Phil Grabsky’s film was shot at those shows and includes interviews with Hockney and British art critic Jonathan Jones.

It will be shown Sunday, Jan. 28, at 1 and 3 p.m. at Cinestudio at Trinity College in Hartford. It also will be shown at Mystic Luxury Cinemas, 27 Coogan Blvd., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 6:30 p.m.

Admission at Cinestudio is $10, $8 seniors and students, $7 Friends of Cinestudio. Admission in Mystic is $17. cinestudio.org. mysticluxurycinemas.com.