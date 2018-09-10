BREAKING NEWS
Live 'MST3K' Show Takes On 'The Tingler' At Palace

Susan Dunne
Frank Conniff and Trace Beaulieu of “Mystery Science Theater 3000” are coming to The Palace Danbury on Friday, Sept. 14, to live-riff a classic cheesy monster movie.

“The Tingler,” from 1959, stars Vincent Price as a pathologist studying a creature who feeds on the fear of its host human.

Beaulieu and Conniff call themselves “The Mads,” because they played mad scientists on the show. Admission to “The Mads are Back” is $30 in advance, $35 on the day of the show. Showtime is 7 p.m. thepalacedanbury.com/themads/.

