Cult Film Series At West Hartford Library

The dude abides at West Hartford Library.

The Noah Webster branch of the library, at 20 S. Main St. will show a series of cult films starting this week, focusing on movies with passionate followings.

Admission is free to the films, which all will be shown on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

The series begins April 10 with “The Big Lebowski,” the 1998 Coen Brothers comedy about a slacker (Jeff Bridges) mistaken for a mogul who has the same name.

The title April 24 is “Repo Man,” the 1984 Alex Cox comedy about an aimless man (Emilio Estevez) who takes a job repossessing cars, and discovered something strange about one of them.

On May 8, the series continues with “The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai across the 8th Dimension,” W.D. Richter’s 1984 sci-fi about a man (Peter Weller) who is a rock star, folk hero, physicist, neurosurgeon and race-car driver.

The series ends May 22 with “Brazil,” Terry Gilliam’s 1985 absurd sci-fi about a man (Jonathan Pryce) whose dull life goes wildly out of control. westhartfordlibrary.org/events/screenings.asp